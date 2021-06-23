How to Host: Post-Pandemic Charcuterie Nights June 24

Photo by dumbartonhouse.org

Have you lost all ability to make small talk? Do you eat with your mouth open after spending a year in the comfort and privacy of your home?

Join a member of Dumbarton House staff and etiquette expert Diane Gottsman on June 24, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm for a primer on small group entertaining. During this virtual program you’ll get tips and tricks for happy hour etiquette, putting together the most beautiful charcuterie boards and prepare to hostess with the mostest once again.

Feel free to purchase your favorite cheeses, salamis, crackers, fruits and vegetables to follow along with the charcuterie demonstration. Once you’ve created your masterpiece, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor while Ms. Gottsman remind us how to daintily eat finger food.

There is no in person component at Dumbarton House. Attendees will be able to join the program by clicking the “View Livestream” button in their Ticketleap confirmation email.

Diane Gottsman is a nationally renowned etiquette expert, sought out industry leader, accomplished speaker, television personality, author and the founder of The Protocol School of Texas. Diane specializes in executive training and leadership with includes improving and promoting individual and company brands. Her clients range from university students to Fortune 500 companies, non-profits and startups striving to improve their professional presence.

Register here.