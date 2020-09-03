House of Sweden Reopens Labor Day Weekend

Photo by Bea Szenfeld PAPIER

House of Sweden reopens to the general public Labor Day weekend.

Current exhibitions #SmartMobility, #SustainAbleVoices, and #Papier will be open starting Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7 between 12:00- 5:00 pm. Admission is free.

PAPIER by Bea Szenfeld and Stina Wirsén

Worn by world artists such as Lady Gaga and Björk, Swedish designer and artist Bea Szenfeld has made international headlines with her spectacular paper couture. Papier displays Szenfeld's handmade paper garments with Stina Wirsén's expressive fashion drawings as a colorful backdrop. The two artists meet in a mutual affection for the analogue handmade process and for the love of paper.

Originally exhibited at Lidköping ArtHall and curated by Amanda Österberg, PAPIER by Bea Szenfeld and Stina Wirsén is a collaboration with the American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis.

House of Sweden is loacated at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.