Hollywood & Spy: Virtual Happy Hour July 23

Photo by spymuseum.org

Join Spy Museum’s virtual Happy Hour with hosts: Amanda Ohlke, Shana Oltmans, and Hannah Saloio for a whirlwind visit to the corner of Hollywood and Spy on July 23, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Registration is required but the event is free.

From John Ford’s Oscar–winning work to Marlene Dietrich’s sultry propaganda song to Sterling Hayden’s mysterious WWII activities.



Then superstar Spy Museum Advisory Board Member Jonna Mendez will give the inside story on her Hollywood experiences: from working with special effects artists to advising on films to walking the red carpet with her husband Tony Mendez.

Register here.