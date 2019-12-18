Holiday Caroling at 1789 & Clyde's
December 12, 2019 | by Espresso Cup
Photo by 1789 Restaurant
Get in the holiday spirit with holiday carolers while you eat and drink!
Washington Men’s Camerata will be caroling at 1789 Restaurant nightly December 13th through Christmas eve from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.
Sidwell Friends Chorus witll be caroling at Clyde's of Georgetown December 21st through Christmas eve from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Visit Clyde's and 1789 Restaurant for menus & prices.
