Holiday Caroling at 1789 & Clyde's

December 12, 2019
Photo by 1789 Restaurant
Get in the holiday spirit with holiday carolers while you eat and drink!

 

Washington Men’s Camerata will be caroling at 1789 Restaurant nightly December 13th through Christmas eve from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

Clyde's carolers (Photo by: Clydes of Georgetown) Clyde's carolers

Sidwell Friends Chorus witll be caroling at Clyde's of Georgetown December 21st through Christmas eve from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Visit  Clyde's and 1789 Restaurant for menus & prices. 

  • Clydes of Georgetown

