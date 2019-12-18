Have an Ice Day in Georgetown

Photo by The Washington Harbour via Facebook Ice skating at The Washington Harbour

Through March 15, 2020, The Washington Harbour Ice Rink transforms from its interchangeable use as a picturesque fountain and is open for recreational skating every day, including all holidays.

Whether you’re new to skating, brushing up, or wanting to take your skating to the next level, you’ll love our Learn to Skate classes.

Enthusiastic instruction along with an unbeatable view of the Potomac River from the Washington Harbour Ice Rink will make your skating lessons an experience to remember! They teach all ages (3 and up, including adults) and skill levels.

The program stresses a skating environment that is exciting, rewarding, safe, and fun.

Register here.