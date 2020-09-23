Happy Hour With The Cambridge Five Sept. 25

Photo by spymuseum.org The Cambridge Five

Join your fellow spy seekers for a virtual happy hour on Thursday, Sept. 24th at 5:30 pm as The Spy Museum heads to Cambridge University of the 1930s to share the stories of the school’s most notorious spies.

Your favorite Happy Hour Hosts, Amanda Ohlke, Shana Oltmans, and Hannah Saloio, will be joined by Spy Museum Historian and Curator, Dr. Andrew Hammond, and Johns Hopkins University Program Director and Senior Lecturer, Dr. Mark Stout, as we tell the stories of some of Britain’s most infamous traitors: The Cambridge Five.

Bartender Taha Ismail from the Round Robin Bar at the Willard InterContinental Hotel will be shaking up a cocktail fit for the British intellectual elite while they supply some thrilling tales.

From highlighting artifacts in the collection like Kim Philby’s flask and John Cairncross’s passport to sharing our favorite pop culture references like Anthony Blunt’s appearance in The Crown, they’ll provide the CliffsNotes version of how these Cambridge graduates spied for the Soviet Union.

Register here.