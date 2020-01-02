The Hamilton Live Presents 'Ray on My Mind' Jan. 18

Photo by By Victor Diaz Lamich, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3606167 Ray Charles at 2003 Montreal International Jazz Festival

Join master pianist & vocalist Kenny Brawner and his band of accomplished performers for a tribute to the life and legacy of Ray Charles on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Ray on My Mind brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to vivid life. Portraying Ray, master pianist/vocalist, Kenny Brawner leads his 11 piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (a la the Raelettees), will perform this American legend’s most popular hits: “What’d I Say?”, “I Got A Woman”, “Mess Around”, “Georgia On My Mind”, a blazing hot duet on “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, and many more!

The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz, and country-influenced Ray’s style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

Members of the orchestra have been heard prolifically on Broadway, Off-Broadway, film, and television. They have performed all over the world and recorded with a diverse range of influential musical giants, including the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Darius Rucker, Jennifer Hudson, Sonny Rollins, Big Daddy Kane, Bo Diddley, the Sun Ra Arkestra, the Mighty Sparrow, Roy Ayers, Sam & Dave, Ashford and Simpson, Gregory Porter, Boy George, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge, David Murray, Eric Benet, Larry Coryell, John Popper, Lester Bowie, Shaggy, Ron Carter and Rihanna.

Purchase tickets here.