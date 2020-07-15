Get Your 'I Do' Passport at Ritz-Carlton Georgetown Aug.8

Photo by ritzcarlton.com

You’re invited on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm for an interactive wedding vendor hall and a panel with DMV industry experts at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, 3100 South Street NW.

Guests will receive complementary bites and sips while interacting with local wedding vendors. After the panel, guests will have an afternoon of shopping and celebrating at the local businesses related to the wedding industry.

Additionally, guests will receive a goody bag and an exclusive I Do Passport that will include special promotions from venues, retailers, and restaurants to guide attendees throughout the afternoon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.