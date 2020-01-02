Get Creative at Halcyon Arts Lab

Photo by Halcyon Arts Lab via Facebook Sobia Ahmad in her studio

Do you want to open space in your life for creative practice? If you do, start the new year with this 4-part workshop series from Halcyon Arts Lab.

Nicole Salimbene leads participants in a series of writing and art exercises introducing visual journaling as a tool for reflection, inquiry, and meditation. No prior art skills needed. This is not an art class to learn traditional representational art skills, but an invitation to inspire curiosity and to experience the transformational power of art-making. Through creative experimentation that is focused not on producing an art object, but an unfolding practice, this workshop provides space for a deeper awareness of the internal and external matters guiding your life and work to emerge. Cost of materials is included with your ticket.



Nicole Salimbene has created a method for using the artistic process to develop mindfulness and to enrich vocational wellness, and has brought this approach to various academic institutions, community settings and professional associations. She has led workshops in affiliation with American University, Clark University, Lama Foundation, The Center for Contemplative Mind in Society, Wesley Theological Seminary, Ghost Ranch and World Wildlife Fund.



Four date workshop: January 12, 19, 26, and February 2, 3:00-4:30 pm each session.

Halcyon Arts Lab is located at 1801 35th Street in Georgetown.



Take advantage of their complimentary onsite parking lot. Entrance located at 1740 34th Street NW.