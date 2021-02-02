Georgetown's #TakeOutTuesday

Photo by Peacock Cafe via Facebook

Introducing Georgetown #TakeOutTuesday!

Each week we will select two Georgetown restaurants to feature. We will tell you a little bit about the owners, why they love Georgetown, and ask you to order take out from them as a way of supporting our local neighborhood eateries. Some will have special #TakeOutTuesday menus, some will offer delivery, some will have special goodies for #TakeOutTuesday participants. All will be appreciative.

So …. please, please join us on Tuesday, February 2nd in ordering from the Peacock Cafe or Chaia Tacos. For this occasion, Peacock Cafe is offering 30% off bottles of still wine, just mention Take Out Tuesday.

We asked the owners a series of questions and their response to the question “What does hospitality mean to you?” stood out the most:

Shahab from Peacock Cafe: Oh my God – it means so much to us. To be honest, it goes back to how we were raised. We are from a large family of 6 kids. Our parents always brought everyone together; it was a place where people gathered. We were born with hospitality: being of service, caring for people, offering a comfortable environment for people to enjoy.

Bettina from Chaia: Hospitality is core to who Chaia is. We hire individuals who are as passionate about our tacos as we are and embody generosity, optimism and warmth. We want our customers to be greeted with smiles and friendly ‘hellos’ and ‘how are you doings’ and to always, always feel welcome at Chaia.

(Photo by: Chaia Tacos via Facebook)

We expect our team to have a genuine interest in whether the customer has enjoyed their experience and to go above and beyond to fix any mistake that may have occurred. We want all of our customers to leave 110% satisfied, with a smile, and telling us that they will return.

Mention #TakeOutTuesday when you order so we can keep track of our impact and you may also get a special goodie in your take out bag!

1. Please let us know if you order from one of the two restaurants.

2. If you can … snap a picture of yourself picking up the food or enjoying the food and comment to this post so that we can share it on social media.

THANK YOU for supporting our wonderful local restaurants!