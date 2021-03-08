Georgetown's Got a Spring GLOW

Photo by GeorgetownGLOWDC.com The Beginning of Everything, Nara Park, Washington, DC Location: Washington Harbour

Local and national artists will show five commissioned artworks during Spring GLOW in Georgetown, Friday, April 9 – Sunday, June 27, 2021. Presented by the Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID), the free public art experience will be viewable by day, and brighter by night.

DC artists represented in Spring GLOW 2021 include: Stephanie Mercedes; Chris Combs and David Greenfieldboyce; and Nara Park. Edwin Baruch (New York City) and Curated Creative (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) will also be featured.

(Photo by: GeorgetownGLOWDC.com) Madness Method, Chris Combs and David Greenfieldboyce, Washington, DC Location: Lock 4, (Near 1056 Thomas Jefferson St NW)

Each artwork location will allow for social distancing, and masks will be required. In addition to the installations, Spring GLOW programming will include in-person and virtual options – from walking tours to artist talks. Programming dates will be announced in the coming weeks at GeorgetownGLOWDC.com and throughout the three-month exhibition.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of light to Georgetown with a safer and more comfortable GLOW experience this Spring – and one that shines a spotlight on several local artists,” said Nancy Miyahira, Vice President and Marketing Director for the Georgetown BID. “The last year has taught us to rediscover and appreciate the people, places and experiences in our own backyard. GLOW celebrates each of those.”

Following Spring GLOW, Summer GLOW will feature three artworks that will transform Georgetown’s public alleys, July 2 – September 26.