Georgetown Village Hosts Fundraiser with Secretary Albright and Bill Plante

Georgetown Village is hosting for a Zoom webinar fundraiser on May 28th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. This program is part of Georgetown Village’s “Opening New Doors” series.

Former Secretary of State and New York Times bestselling author Madeleine Albright will talk about her latest book Hell and Other Destinations with Bill Plante, renowned former CBS news correspondent, and Georgetown Village board member. Plante will moderate the conversation and, if there is time, you will have an opportunity to ask your question using the Zoom chat function.

When leaving office as America’s first female Secretary of State in 2001, Secretary Albright was asked how she wished to be remembered. “I don’t want to be remembered,” she answered. “I am still here and have much more I intend to do.”

As a neighbor and supporter of Georgetown Village, she understands and will speak to our important mission--neighbors helping neighbors stay engaged and thrive as we grow older. Secretary Albright will share with us some memories and thoughts as well as those expressed in Hell and Other Destinations.

Each ticket includes access to the webinar as well as a copy of the book, with an autographed bookplate.

