Georgetown University to Hold Online Ceremony for Graduates

Georgetown University will be honoring its class of 2020 virtually. The online ceremonies will take place on May 16 for all the schools, except for the medical school, which will hold its online ceremony on May 17.

The university said that it will come together online to celebrate its graduates with a commencement after consulting with students and colleagues, reversing course on an earlier decision not to.

“While we will gather in celebration in-person at a future moment, this ceremony will mark an important milestone, as our students transition from students to alumni,” a statement from the university said.

Deans will send out additional information to students, and the registrar will send information about diplomas.

The university said a website will be launched on May 11 that will have videos, messages and stories that celebrate the students.

University President John J. DeGioia expressed his gratitude to the school community for their creativity and flexibility.

“We are especially grateful to our graduating class, for your resilience in completing your course of study,” DeGioia said in a statement.