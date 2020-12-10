Georgetown Small Business Weekend

Photo by Sam Kittner for georgetowndc.com

Georgetown is participating in Small Business Saturday—a day dedicated to supporting local small businesses and strengthening and celebrating communities across the country. More than 300 small businesses call Georgetown home, comprising 60% of the commercial district’s restaurants and retailers. They are the heart of this community, and this year they need your support more than ever.

This year, you can take advantage of some great deals and support local for an extended, two-week promotion running through Saturday, Dec. 12. Check out the specials here.