Georgetown Sidewalk Widening Project Meeting

Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown BID has invited Citizens of Georgetown (CAG) members to attend a virtual community meeting next week regarding the sidewalk widening project. We urge to you attend to learn more about this project and ask any questions that may be of concern, such as potential impacts to traffic and parking.

According to their plan, the BID will "widen the sidewalks on much of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue by building a deck that is level with the sidewalk and extends into the curb lane. Prototypes are currently in place at Clyde's (3236 M Street) and Laduree/Thunder Burger (3060 M Street)".

Two community meetings will take place next week- both will present the same information and content:

Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 pm via Zoom. via Zoom. Click here to register.

Thursday, March 25 at 10:00 am via Zoom. Click here to register.

For more information on the project, including recordings of their previous community meetings, please click here or visit, georgetowndc.com/sidewalk-widening