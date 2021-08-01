Georgetown Race Aug. 8

Photo by bishopsevents.com

Join the 2021 Georgetown 5K & Half Race August 8 @ 7:30 am - 12:00 pm.

In partnership with John P. Mayhugh Foundation. The John P Mayhugh Foundation (JPMF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in February 2017 to honor the memory and the legacy of its namesake, John Powell Mayhugh. John was born to Kevin and Colonel Mary Lowe Mayhugh (Ret.). John, who battled issues from secondary post-traumatic stress that led to addiction, tragically died at the age of 27 from an opiate drug overdose. With the death of her son, it became evident to Mary Lowe that the national narrative must change and our leaders and communities must take a more holistic approach to “brain health”. Along with John’s friends and colleagues, Mary Lowe and Kevin established the Foundation to address systemic barriers to recovery and improve outcomes for those suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTS) , traumatic brain injury (TBI) and addiction.

Register here.

Runners Receive:

Finisher’s Medal, Technical (Drifit) Event Shirt, & A Chip Timed Event

Come out and enjoy this scenic half & 5k in the heart of Georgetown near the Nation’s Capital. All of the events run on the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal path.

Walkers and strollers are welcome to attend this event.

Now offering a virtual run option for those who cannot make it on race day. You will receive a medal.

Course maps can be found here.