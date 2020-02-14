Georgetown Public Safety Meeting Feb. 24th

Photo by cagtown.org

Join the Citizens Association of Georgetown (CAG) for their next Community Meeting on Public Safety to be held at 6:30 Monday, February 24th at The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown.

Linda Bailey, DDOT Director, Vision Zero Office, will be the key speaker. Ms. Bailey will discuss the city's overall approach to transportation safety, particularly for pedestrians, bicycles and scooters. You e will also learn Vision Zero's history and current efforts to meet goals as well as what Georgetown can do to improve safety for all.

During the reception from 6:30 to 7:00 pm, CAG Co-Chairs Public Safety Program, Richard Hinds and John Rentzepis, will be there to talk one-on-one with residents regarding CAG's Public Safety Program which includes nightly security officer patrols, Block Captain network, proprietary security cameras and a public education campaign "Be Secure... Not Sorry" to deter thefts from autos in Georgetown.

Following the reception, the program begins promptly at 7:00 pm and ends at 8:00 pm.

Thanks to the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown for supporting our community!