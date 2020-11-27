Georgetown Holiday Window and Streatery Competition

November 27, 2020 | by Guest Plate
Photo by georgetowndc.com
Back and bigger than ever, the Georgetown Holiday Window & Streatery Competition will run December 4- 31. This year’s theme is Silver Linings, as businesses find festive, playful and creative ways to express the hope and positivity they’ve found in the midst of a challenging year.

 

Participating windows and streateries will be decorated throughout December, when visitors can vote via QR code and Facebook for their favorite display. Cash prizes will be awarded, and a Best in Show prize awarded by a panel of judges.

 

Vote and YOU’LL have the chance to win $100, too! A competition map and voting will go live December 4.

