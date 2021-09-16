Georgetown French Market Oct. 1-3

Photo by Sam Kittner for georgetowndc.com

The 18th annual Georgetown French Market is Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 from 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, October 3, from Noon – 5 pm. The FREE event will be located along Wisconsin Avenue between O Street and Reservoir Road in the Book Hill section of Georgetown.



More than 25 local boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries will display their discounted wares for up to 75% off in this inviting open-air market, evoking the outdoor markets of Paris. Neighborhood restaurants will also offer specials and French fare, including sweet and savory crepes, grilled merguez sausages, pastries and macarons.



On Saturday and Sunday, the French Market will also feature music, a caricature artist, roaming mime, and more.



“We’re thrilled to bring the Georgetown French Market back to Book Hill as an in-person event, and celebrate the small businesses that are the heart of our commercial district in a charming and comfortable outdoor setting,” said Nancy Miyahira, Georgetown BID Vice President & Director of Marketing. “For nearly two decades, the French Market has been an annual springtime tradition, and this year we look forward to welcoming Washingtonians to a special fall edition.”