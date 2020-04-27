Georgetown French Market Goes Virtual May 1-8

Photo by Sam Kittner for Georgetown BID Georgetown French Market

The Georgetown BID is hosting a Virtual French Market May 1-8, 2020. The 17th annual Georgetown French Market was originally scheduled for the last weekend in April – a popular Parisian-inspired open-air market that has become a celebrated springtime tradition in DC, and one of the biggest shopping events of the year for our small businesses of Book Hill.

Although this year’s outdoor event is canceled, Georgetown small businesses were eager to honor the spirit of the market, and offer a way for Washingtonians to still participate, support local businesses and shop from afar

More than 15 locally-owned boutiques, cafés, and galleries along the charming Book Hill corridor of Wisconsin Avenue will offer online retail and restaurant promotions, in addition to virtual story time and music for children, and a French baking demonstration.

Ten percent of sales will benefit COVID-19 relief on behalf of two local non-profits: Martha’s Table, distributing groceries to economically disadvantaged children and families; and Christ Child Opportunity Shop, providing children and families in need with diapers, clothing and supplies.

Check out Virtual Georgetown French Market participants here.