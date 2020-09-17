Fresh Air Yoga at National Arboretum Sept. 20

Photo by AgnosticPreachersKid commons.wikimedia.org

Join Hikyoga® Washington DC at The National Arboretum for an hour, all levels, yoga flow in the fresh air. After class feel free to continue your outdoor day by walking around the park. Register here.

Face covering/mask (to be worn when 6' social distancing cannot be maintained), Yoga Mat, and Water. Bring sunscreen or bugspray as needed. Restrooms may be available at surrounding stores.

Check-in will begin at 9:45 am and we will begin at 10:00 am.

Let’s be green. No need to print tickets.

Park in the parking lot attached to the entrance. Details on exact meeting spot will be sent the day before event!

*There are a limited amount of people allowed for this event due to Covid regulations. Please respect your fellow yogi by keeping a safe 6ft space between you at all times if not wearing a mask or face covering.

*This is a rain or shine event. No refunds. If due to extreme weather an email will be sent out an hour before to cancel. Be sure to check your mail.

US National Arboretum is located 3501 New York Avenue NE.