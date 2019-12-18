French Embassy Hosts Screening of 'Van Gogh' Jan. 14

Photo by Embassy of France From "Van Gogh" film

As part of the film series Vies d’Artistes, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy presents a screening of the film Van Gogh on January 14, 2020 starting at 7:00 pm.

One of Maurice Pialat’s masterpieces, Van Gogh retraces the last 67 days of the Dutch painter’s life. It explores his complex relationships with women, his brother Theo, and his physician, as well as his declining mental health. The film also subtly portrays the social dynamics that characterized the 19th Century.

Perfectly encapsulating Pialat’s unsentimental and realist style, the film is renowned of its subtle anti-melodramatic approach to Van Gogh’s life. The film stars French actor Jacques Dutronc as Vincent Van Gogh, a role for which he won the 1992 César Award for Best Actor.

In French with English subtitles.

Admission is free.

Register here. No need to print your ticket, but no one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID.

SECURITY RULES: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy.

Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Limited street parking available on Reservoir Road. Use of taxi, ride-sharing or public transportation is encouraged.

Embassy of France is located at 4101 Reservoir Road, NW.