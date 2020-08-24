FREE Parking in Georgetown Through Labor Day

August 23, 2020 | by Mixing Bowl
Photo by Sam Kittner for The Georgetown BID
Georgetown DC
EastBanc is celebrating Georgetown retail summer deals by offering FREE all-day parking on weekdays at EastBanc's 3307 M Street lot with any Georgetown sales receipt, and $5 parking every weekend, now through Labor Day. 

 

Visit your favorite Georgetown retailers and restaurants, and leave the cost of parking to someone else. 

 

Need some help navigating Georgetown's new normal? Check out the Georgetown BID’s What's Open page, featuring guides on everything from in-store shopping, to outdoor dining, recreation, and more.

