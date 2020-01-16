Free Film on Françoise Sagan at French Embassy

Photo by Embassy of France From "Sagan"

As part of the film series Vies d’Artistes, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy presents a screening of the film Sagan on February 25, 2020 starting at 7:00 pm.

One of Dianne Kurys's exceptional films, Sagan features the life of the renowned French author, Françoise Sagan, interpreted by Sylvie Testud. In 1958, Françoise Sagan was 28 years when her debut novel “Bonjour Tristesse” made her rich and famous.

Starting from the writer’s road to fame, the movie explores Sagan’s hedonistic lifestyle, from her drug use and alcoholism to her gambling and complex love affairs.

In French with English subtitles.

FREE ADMISSION

Register here.

SECURITY RULES: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy.

No need to print your ticket, but no one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID.

Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Limited street parking available on Reservoir Road. Taxi, ridesharing or public transportation encouraged.

La Maison Française - Embassy of France is located at 4101 Reservoir Road, NW.