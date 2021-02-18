Feb.19 Deadline to Nominate Georgetown Businesses for Grant

Photo by Georgetown BID via Facebook Georgetown, DC

Georgetown BID staff and board committee will review applications and confirm eligibility. They expect the checks to be available around late February or early March, 2021.In Phase 2 of the Georgetown BID’s Employee Emergency Relief Grant program, employees in the Georgetown BID commercial district who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis may be eligible to receive a one-time grant of up to $300 to help with immediate and emergency needs, such as housing, transportation, and food.

In this phase of the program, business owners and/or managers are required to nominate their employees for support.

Grant Eligibility

Business owners are not eligible for this grant.

Grant recipients must have been employed by a Georgetown BID Member business some time between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

The business must currently be operating in some capacity.

Grant recipients must have been working on an hourly basis (not receiving a salary) and have been laid off or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19.

How to Apply

In this phase of the program, business owners and/or managers are required to nominate their employees for support. They expect to be able to award grants to two employees per business. Each business may nominate up to five eligible employees. If at all possible, they will award more grants, but are asking nominators to rank their submissions based on the assumption that only the top two will receive the grant.

Click here to nominate an employee(s). Nominations are due by 5 pm EST on Friday, February 19.

If you are an employee who would like to be considered for this grant, please speak with your manager or the business owner, who will be responsible for nominating you and filling out this application.

Si usted es un empleado que quisiera ser considerado para esta subvención, hable con su gerente o el dueño de la empresa, quien será responsable de nominarlo y completar esta solicitud.

Maximum Award

They are aiming to assist those most in need with one-time checks for $300. This amount is subject to change based on total number of applicants.

Award Notification

Georgetown BID staff and board committee will review applications and confirm eligibility. They expect the checks to be available around late February or early March, 2021.