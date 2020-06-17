This Father's Day in Georgetown

Photo by Brasserie Liberté

(Photo by: Kafe Leopold)

Many Georgetown businesses are offering Father’s Day specials and nearly 20 Georgetown restaurants and food establishments are now open for outdoor dining under Phase One of DC’s reopening.

Carry-out and delivery is available from almost all restaurants.

Several other restaurants and cafes are working with the Georgetown BID on Streatery permits that will enable them to seat diners in Georgetown’s public spaces. So check back often.

Check out the outdoor dining list, and visit the establishments' websites for more information on reserving a table, and safety protocols.

Happy Father’s Day!