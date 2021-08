Fall Reception at French Embassy Sept. 10

Photo by merevents.com

Are you a Francophile? Or a business-minded person? Or simply a professional who enjoys a nice happy hour in one of the most beautiful embassies in Washington?

Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people in the wonderful la Maison Fran├žaise at the French Embassy on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.



Buffet Campagnard (Typical french style finger food buffet) prepared by the Embassy's chefs will be served.



Open Bar featuring French wines and beers

Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire

Embassy of France is located at 4101 Reservoir Road in Georgetown.

Purchase tickets here.