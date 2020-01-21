Faith Hope Love Gala January 25, 2020
William Pennington has miraculously lived with pancreatic cancer for four years, when the usual survival time is only a few months. That is why William's family aptly called their charity's gala, "Faith Hope Love" because the family has that in spades!
On January 25th, they host their annual gala benefitting, and sponsored by, Johns Hopkins University. Last year, the gala netted $200,000, all of which was donated to Johns Hopkins University's Pancreatic Research Center, one of the world's foremost and successful facilities for pancreatic research.
Ongoing pancreatic cancer research lead by Dr. Chris Wolfgang at Johns Hopkins includes:
- Blood biomarkers in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma,
- Assessing the feasibility of genetic signature from patients with resectable pancreatic cancer,
- Research into the precursor lesions that give rise to invasive pancreatic cancer, and
- Identifying pancreatic cancer tumor subtypes so that like with breast cancer the subtype determines the best drug regimen. Currently, all patients with pancreatic cancer often receive the same regimen.
Joining the Faith Hope Love Gala 2020 will help advance these studies and achieve the goals of improved diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, cure of this dreaded disease.
Register: Faith Hope Love Gala
Saturday, January 25
6:30 pm
Columbia Country Club
7900 Connecticut Avenue
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
