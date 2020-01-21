Photo by Tony Powell William Pennington, Hannah Recknor, Walter Pennington, Donna Pennington, Gladys Yumet, Christopher Wolfgang, the Research Team

William Pennington has miraculously lived with pancreatic cancer for four years, when the usual survival time is only a few months. That is why William's family aptly called their charity's gala, "Faith Hope Love" because the family has that in spades!

On January 25th, they host their annual gala benefitting, and sponsored by, Johns Hopkins University. Last year, the gala netted $200,000, all of which was donated to Johns Hopkins University's Pancreatic Research Center, one of the world's foremost and successful facilities for pancreatic research.

(Photo by: Tony Powell) Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Researchers Dr. Javed, Dr. Wolfgang, Dr. Yumet, Dr. Aziz

Ongoing pancreatic cancer research lead by Dr. Chris Wolfgang at Johns Hopkins includes:

Blood biomarkers in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma, Assessing the feasibility of genetic signature from patients with resectable pancreatic cancer, Research into the precursor lesions that give rise to invasive pancreatic cancer, and Identifying pancreatic cancer tumor subtypes so that like with breast cancer the subtype determines the best drug regimen. Currently, all patients with pancreatic cancer often receive the same regimen.

(Photo by: Tony Powell) Faith Hope Love Gala Ballroom at the Columbia Country Club 2019

Joining the Faith Hope Love Gala 2020 will help advance these studies and achieve the goals of improved diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, cure of this dreaded disease.

Register: Faith Hope Love Gala

Saturday, January 25

6:30 pm

Columbia Country Club

7900 Connecticut Avenue

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

(Photo by: Tony Powell) FaithHopeLove Dancing Fitz Morrison and Karrie Recknor

(Photo by: Tony Powell) FaithHopeLove Guests Chung Do, Ruth Bergman

(Photo by: Tony Powell) FaithHopeLove 2019 Gala Guests Charlotte and Thomas Hopson

Katherine Tallmadge