Fairmont's Royal Ascot Garden Party June 18

Photo by thefairmont.com

For those who are not able to travel to the UK for Royal Ascot this June, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is holding a Royal Ascot Garden Party. Purchase tickets here.

On Friday, June 18th from 11:30 am until 3:00 pm. The Loggia and courtyard garden will be transformed into a Royal Ascot-themed park. All guests donning hats, fascinators and Ascot attire will be eligible to win prizes for most authentic, fabulous and over-the-top.

Royal Ascot is the unmissable event of the British summer social and sporting season, five spectacular days in June where world-class horse racing, fashion, pageantry and the finest food abounds.

(Photo by: thefairmont.com)

Fairmont’s Royal Ascot Garden Party will offer guests four options to enjoy dining on royal fare, sipping champagne, Pimm’s Cups and gin & tonics in designated enclosures. Large screens will showcase Royal Ascot scenes, and guests will enjoy pop-ups by Michael Kors and TheArtofHats Studio of Leesburg. Land Rover of Alexandria* will showcase two new Land Rovers for Photo ops in the hotel’s driveway.

Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat are creating Royal Ascot-inspired afternoon tea and picnic baskets with many of the Royal’s favorite recipes.

~Royal Picnic Enclosure - $53 per person

A 5-Course Picnic Basket

Champagne, Gin & Tonics & Pimm’s Cups are available for purchase

~The Royal Enclosure - $ 65 or $139 with limitless Moët for 1.5 hours per person

Royal Afternoon Tea Fare

~The Queen Anne Enclosure - $199 for two

A 5-course Picnic Basket of Royal Favorites

A Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

~The Royal Suite Enclosure - $10,000 for 10 people~

A Private Suite with Balcony overlooking the festivities

Private Chef

Private Butler

Royal Picnic Fare

Limitless Veuve Clicquot

Royal Ascot Sway Bags

Michael Kors Georgetown will feature fashions and a pop-up shop with some of their seasonal couture and handbags. Elena Wittman, of ArtofHats Studio, will present an elegant art of millinery, (hat making). Hats and headpieces will be available for sale and a few for photo ops. She will also talk about which headpieces to wear for various events.

Life-sized cutouts of the Royals will create perfect photo opportunities, staff members will don hats fit for the Royal Ascot, and prizes will be given for most creative fascinators, hats and overall Royal Ascot Garden Party attire. Prizes will be provided by Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown, Land Rover of Alexandria and Michael Kors Georgetown.