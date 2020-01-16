Fairmont's Limitless Happy Hour Jan. 21

January 15, 2020 | by The Scoop
Tags:
Photo by Judith Beermann
Happy Hour at the Fairmont
Happy Hour at the Fairmont

Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown is holding a Limitless Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

            All who pop into the lobby bar will enjoy a Limitless Bubbly Bar for $20 per person and limitless complimentary bar fare;

~Limitless Bubbly Bar~

Aperol Spritz

Bellini

Champagne Cocktail

French 75

Limoncello Lady

Mimosa

Prosecco &

Sparkling Wine

 

~ Limitless Complimentary Bar Fare~

Cheese and Charcuterie

French Fries

House-made Potato Chips

Mushroom Tartine

Olives

Pizzettes &

Salmon Tartine

No reservations are required, and guests must be 21 years of age.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.