Fairmont's Limitless Happy Hour Jan. 21
Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown is holding a Limitless Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
All who pop into the lobby bar will enjoy a Limitless Bubbly Bar for $20 per person and limitless complimentary bar fare;
~Limitless Bubbly Bar~
Aperol Spritz
Bellini
Champagne Cocktail
French 75
Limoncello Lady
Mimosa
Prosecco &
Sparkling Wine
~ Limitless Complimentary Bar Fare~
Cheese and Charcuterie
French Fries
House-made Potato Chips
Mushroom Tartine
Olives
Pizzettes &
Salmon Tartine
No reservations are required, and guests must be 21 years of age.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment