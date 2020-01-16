Fairmont's Limitless Happy Hour Jan. 21

Photo by Judith Beermann Happy Hour at the Fairmont

Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown is holding a Limitless Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

All who pop into the lobby bar will enjoy a Limitless Bubbly Bar for $20 per person and limitless complimentary bar fare;

~Limitless Bubbly Bar~

Aperol Spritz

Bellini

Champagne Cocktail

French 75

Limoncello Lady

Mimosa

Prosecco &

Sparkling Wine

~ Limitless Complimentary Bar Fare~

Cheese and Charcuterie

French Fries

House-made Potato Chips

Mushroom Tartine

Olives

Pizzettes &

Salmon Tartine

No reservations are required, and guests must be 21 years of age.