Fairmont's Easter Cookies Decorating Baskets To-Go

Photo by fairmont.com

Just in time for Easter, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is offering Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets To-Go with a percentage of the proceeds benefitting Horton’s Kids*.

Take home your own Easter fun from the Fairmont, and be entered to win prizes for the most creative Easter outfit or mask, while giving back to our community.

Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat has been working hard to create scrumptiously magical fun for all ages.

Each Easter Cookie Decorating Basket Contains:

-6 Decorated Brown Butter and Honey Shortbread Cookies – for inspiration

(Decorated by Chef Thalakkat - ready to munch on)

-12 Frosted Brown Butter and Honey Shortbread Cookies - to decorate

-4 Pastry Piping Bags with Green, Pink, Purple and Yellow Frosting and Assorted Sprinkles

-6 Easter Eggs, 3 Contain Chocolate and 3 Contain Little Toys

Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets are $43 each plus tax. Orders must be placed by Monday, March 29th at 12 noon.

To order, please email the hotel directly or eventbrite.