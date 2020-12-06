Fairmont's Christmas Cookie Ornament Decorating Boxes To-Go

Photo by fairmont.com/washington

This holiday season, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is offering Christmas Cookie Ornament Decorating Boxes To-Go with proceeds benefitting Horton’s Kids.

(Photo by: fairmont.com/washington)

Take home your own holiday fun from the Fairmont, and be entered to win prizes for the ugliest holiday sweater or mask, while giving back to our community.

Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat has been working hard to create scrumptiously magical fun for all generations.

Each Christmas Cookie Ornament Decorating Box Contains:

-6 Decorated Gingerbread Cookie Ornaments – for inspiration

(by Chef Thalakkat - ready to hang on the tree or munch on)

-12 Frosted Gingerbread Cookie Ornaments with string ties - to Decorate

-4 Pastry Piping Bags with Blue, Green, Red and White Frosting

-Assorted Sprinkles

Christmas Cookie Ornament Decorating Boxes are $35 each. Orders must be placed by Friday, December 11th.

To order, please email the hotel directly at wdc.holidaysorders.dl@fairmont.com or eventbrite at: http://fairmontwashington.eventbrite.com.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is located at 2401 M Street NW.