Fairmont Valentine Boxes To-Go

Photo by fairmont.com

On Friday, February 12th, Valentine’s Boxes To-Go will be available for pick-up at 4:00 pm in the Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown hotel driveway.

Pretty little black boxes tied with red ribbon include eight of Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat’s very own chocolates, rose petals, two candles with votives, personalized matches and two splits of Mumm Sparking Wine or Moët Champagne.

Those dressed in red or donning hearts or other Valentine themed accessories, will be entered to win prizes for most romantic attire. Prizes include meals and other hotel treats.

Valentine Boxes To-Go with Mumm Sparkling Wine are $49 each, and Valentine Boxes To-Go with Moët Champagne are $69 each not including tax.

Boxes must be ordered by Monday, February 8th. Orders can be placed via Eventbrite or by emailing the hotel directly.

Fairmont Washington D .C., Georgetown is located at 2401 M Street, NW.