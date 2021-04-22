Fairmont Picnic Baskets To-Go

Photo by fairmont

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is celebrating National Picnic Day Friday, April 23 thru Sunday, April 25th, with a choice of three picnic baskets to-go. Picnic baskets are available for pick-up at 11:00 each day in the hotel’s lobby.

Take your picnic with you on a bike ride, they fit perfectly in the in the basket in front of the handle bars. Find a picnic table in Rock Creek Park and enjoy the spring greenery and wildlife, or choose from any one of the many green spaces in the nation’s capital.

Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat are preparing delicious picnic baskets to be enjoyed by meat lover, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.

~Georgetown Waterfront Park~

Focaccia Muffuletta | sopresatta, provolone, olives

Potato Salad |applewood smoked bacon, grainy mustard, spring onion

Cheese and Charcuterie | aged gouda, brie couronne, prosciutto, salami, orange marmalade and fresh baked demi-baguette

Citrus Berry Salad

Mara Chocolate Brownie mousse cup

~Meridian Hill Park~

Vegetarian

Sourdough Grilled Vegetable with Burrata Cheese

Potato Salad | grainy mustard, spring onion

Cheese and Grapes | aged gouda, brie couronne, black and bleu, orange marmalade and fresh baked demi-baguette

Citrus Berry Salad

Mara Chocolate Brownie mousse cup

~Rock Creek Park~

Vegan

Falafel with plant based Tatziki | pita bread

Quinoa Salad | chickpea, cucumber, citrus vinaigrette

Hummus | crudités, pita chips

Citrus Berry Salad

Mara Tofu cremeux with fresh berries

Individual Picnic Basket Includes choice of

1 Bottle (11 oz). Evian or Perrier

The Picnic Experience may be enhanced with a piccolo bottle (187 ml.) of Champagne or Sparkling Wine.

Chandon Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine + $14

Moët & Chandon Brut Champagne + $23; includes golden sipper

Fairmont’s Picnic Baskets to-go are priced at $53 per person not including tax. For reservations, click here.