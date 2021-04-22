Fairmont Picnic Baskets To-Go
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is celebrating National Picnic Day Friday, April 23 thru Sunday, April 25th, with a choice of three picnic baskets to-go. Picnic baskets are available for pick-up at 11:00 each day in the hotel’s lobby.
Take your picnic with you on a bike ride, they fit perfectly in the in the basket in front of the handle bars. Find a picnic table in Rock Creek Park and enjoy the spring greenery and wildlife, or choose from any one of the many green spaces in the nation’s capital.
Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat are preparing delicious picnic baskets to be enjoyed by meat lover, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.
~Georgetown Waterfront Park~
Focaccia Muffuletta | sopresatta, provolone, olives
Potato Salad |applewood smoked bacon, grainy mustard, spring onion
Cheese and Charcuterie | aged gouda, brie couronne, prosciutto, salami, orange marmalade and fresh baked demi-baguette
Citrus Berry Salad
Mara Chocolate Brownie mousse cup
~Meridian Hill Park~
Vegetarian
Sourdough Grilled Vegetable with Burrata Cheese
Potato Salad | grainy mustard, spring onion
Cheese and Grapes | aged gouda, brie couronne, black and bleu, orange marmalade and fresh baked demi-baguette
Citrus Berry Salad
Mara Chocolate Brownie mousse cup
~Rock Creek Park~
Vegan
Falafel with plant based Tatziki | pita bread
Quinoa Salad | chickpea, cucumber, citrus vinaigrette
Hummus | crudités, pita chips
Citrus Berry Salad
Mara Tofu cremeux with fresh berries
Individual Picnic Basket Includes choice of
1 Bottle (11 oz). Evian or Perrier
The Picnic Experience may be enhanced with a piccolo bottle (187 ml.) of Champagne or Sparkling Wine.
Chandon Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine + $14
Moët & Chandon Brut Champagne + $23; includes golden sipper
Fairmont’s Picnic Baskets to-go are priced at $53 per person not including tax. For reservations, click here.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment