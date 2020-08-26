Fairmont Open for Dining

Photo by fairmont.com

The Fairmont’s Lobby Bar, Loggia and courtyard reopened Tuesday, August 25th.

From 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, guests are able to scan the QR code for the new menu, a collaboration with

Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and new Executive Pastry Chef AJ Thalakkat. Or check it out here before you go.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is located at 2401 M Street, NW.