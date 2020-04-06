Fairmont Brings Back Take-Out Paella April 8th

Photo by fairmont.com Fairmont's Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo

Fairmont, Washington, D.C. Georgetown is bringing back Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo’s signature Paella as take-out on Wednesday, April 8th from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

Made from Chef Gallardo’s family recipe, his Paella Mixta is a unique Mediterranean style made with his secret ingredients. Take-out servings are ample for two, at $10 each and $5 for first responders and medical personnel.

Place your order here. Someone from The Fairmont Team will contact you, after you order, to schedule your pick-up time.

When picking up your Paella, you may drive up to the hotel’s main entrance on 24th Street, and a team member will place your order in your car. If you are walking to pick up your order, a staff member will meet you at the main entrance at your designated pick up time.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is located at 2401 M Street, NW, on the corner of 24th and M Streets, NW.