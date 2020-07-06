Explore Italy's Castello della Manta July 9

Photo by The National Arts Club Castello della Manta in Cuneo, Italy

Escape to the beauty of Italy - no passport required. Join The National Arts Club and Friends of FAI on a journey to the medieval Castello della Manta in the Piedmont region.

The tour is July 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EDT. Register here.

(Photo by: The National Arts Club)

Built as a fortress in the twelfth century, the Castello was transformed into an imposing palace beginning in the fifteenth century. Set in the rolling hills of the Varaita Valley and commanding a magnificent view of the Cottian Alps, the complex boasts an imposing tower and a majestic garden. Its most exemplary feature, however, is the baronial hall with its fascinating and somewhat mysterious frescoes.

Your guide for this virtual visit will be Chiara de Rege, New York City-based interior designer and granddaughter of Countess Elisabetta de Rege, who donated the Castle to FAI - The National Trust for Italy. The de Rege family still spends time at the Castle, and Chiara will share her childhood memories growing up amid this historic backdrop.

Francesca Fossati from FAI / The National Trust of Italy will discuss the site’s history, its vivid frescoes, and the restorations currently in progress.