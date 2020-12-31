Eva Cassidy Live at Blues Alley on YouTube Jan. 3

Photo by Eva Cassidy via Facebook Eva Cassidy at Blues Alley

Twenty five years ago, a little known singer, Eva Cassidy, and her producer scraped together enough money to record a gig and self-produce an album.

This is the story of one night – 3rd January 1996 - at the Blues Alley jazz club in Georgetown, Washington D.C., a set of recordings that almost never happened, and the extraordinary success that followed told by her band members who played with her that night.

No one could have imagined that the audio and video recordings from that night would prove to be the foundation of her unparalleled posthumous worldwide success.

