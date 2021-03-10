Easter at Brasserie Liberté

Brasserie Liberté celebrates Easter with signature “Mimosa Kits,” which includes a bottle of sparkling wine and seasonal juices.

At brunch, guests can enjoy “Tuna Niçoise” with Asparagus, Haricots Verts, Boquerones, Potatoes, Olives, Tomatoes, Eggs, and Banyuls-Muscatel Vinaigrette (GF); “Steak and Eggs” with Marinated Hanger Steak, Piperade, Salsa Brava, Poached Egg, Petite Salad, and Home Fries (GF); “Avocado Toast” with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V); and more! For dinner, guests can enjoy “Loup De Mer” with Seared & Butterflied Whole Branzino, Israeli Couscous, Zucchini Caponata, Arugula & Fennel Salad with Tarragon Vinaigrette, and Vadouvan Beurre Blanc; “Fettuccine Bolognese” with Ground Beef & Pork, Tomatoes, Fennel Seed, Garlic, and Pecorino Cheese; and more!

Celebrate the holiday with brunch from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm and dinner from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Visit Brasserie Liberte to view the full menu.

To make a reservation, please visit OpenTable.