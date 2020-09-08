Dumbarton House Hosts Flower Power With Sidra Forman

Photo by Sidra Forman for Dumbarton House

Join Dumbarton House staff and DC-based floral artist Sidra Forman for an hour-long virtual program on flowers September 30, 2020 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Sidra Forman is a florist, chef and gardener — whose daily practice integrates pleasure, nutrition and health. She and her husband Chef John Cochran live in a city studio with a garden that produces flowers and food for work, family and friends. Flowers and food are sourced from farmers and producers many who are local and most they have known for decades.

After a short lecture about the language of flowers during the Federal period, Sidra will guide participants through a floral arranging lesson. Participants can buy a ticket to watch and learn tips for their next centerpiece or buy a ticket that includes all the material and follow along. Participants must be based in the DC area in order to buy a ticket with materials included. Delivery available in the DC area for an additional fee.

The deadline to purchase a ticket with materials included is September 25th.

Register here.