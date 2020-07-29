Dumbarton House Celebrates Women's Suffrage Aug.18

Photo by Courtesy of the Library of Congress. “The Awakening” by Henry Mayer, 1915

Join Dumbarton House to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment on August 18, 2020 from 7:00 to 7:00 pm.

Purchase tickets here.

In support of the Forward Into Light campaign from the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC), this program will provide a virtual space for reflection, conversation, and creative expression. Utilizing the suffrage colors of purple, gold, and white, create a piece of artwork using whatever materials you’d like!

While you create your suffrage inspired art, they will share stories from the suffrage movement and provide conversation topics related to women’s suffrage. After the program, finish up your piece and share on August 26th, the day suffrage was officially enacted, as part of the Forward Into Light campaign.

For more information, please see the WSCC website.