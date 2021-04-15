Dumbarton House Architecture Tour April 24

Photo by dumbartonhouse.org

April is National Architecture Month!

Celebrate by learning about how Dumbarton House and its surrounding landscape have changed over the past two-hundred years, since it was built in 1799. Explore the site and imagine what it might have looked like with 8.5 acres of open land, multiple outbuildings, and a view down to the Potomac River.

The tour on April 24, 2021 starting at 1:00 pm will last approximately 45 minutes and take place entirely outdoors. In case of inclement weather, we will announce a rain date.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced. Capacity is limited to 10 individuals.

This ticket does not include admission to the museum. To visit the inside of Dumbarton House, please purchase tickets here.

Dumbarton House is located at 2715 Q Street in Georgetown.