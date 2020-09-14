Dumbarton Family Game Night Sept. 25

Photo by dumbartonhouse.org

Join Dumbarton House staff on September 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm for a virtual program on federal period card and dice games!

Learn some fun games and use math skills along the way. Virtually bring along the whole family to enjoy games and help you stay entertained throughout the pandemic.

This program is suitable for elementary age and up.

Household tickets are for families joining from one device. Single tickets are for people joining on their own or tuning in with family or friends living in another household.

Purchase tickets here.