Dolley Days at Dumbarton Aug. 22 & 23

Photo by dumbartonhouse.org

Celebrate the anniversary of Dolley Madison’s flight from the White House to Dumbarton House in 1814 on August 22nd from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm.

During the War of 1812, the British burned the White House and Capitol buildings. After directing enslaved individuals to save precious documents and paintings from the White House, Dolley fled the fire and the British. She stopped with good friend Charles Carroll in Georgetown (at Dumbarton House!) before continuing to safety in Virginia.

This year, there are virtual and in-person offerings. Go on a live virtual First Ladies walking tour with DC company, A Tour of Her Own, watch a recorded specialty tour of Dumbarton House, or reserve free timed tickets to tour the house in person.

Get tickets for house tours and the virtual walking tour here.