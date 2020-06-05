Degas at the Opéra Virtual Tour

Photo by National Gallery of Art, Washington, Collection of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mellon Edgar Degas, The Curtain, c. 1880

Degas at the Opéra was open for less than two weeks before the National Gallery of Gallery closed.

This first show dedicated to Edgar Degas’s fascination with the Opéra—its spaces, the music, and the people involved with the thriving theatrical life of 19th-century Paris.

The dynamic new virtual tour allows you to explore each room of the exhibition. Click on the different-colored dots to read wall texts, listen to the audio tour, watch related video clips, and more. While available on mobile, this tour is best viewed on a desktop or tablet.

This exhibition is organized by the National Gallery of Art, Washington, and the Musées d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie, Paris.

