DC's First Boat-In Movie Night Sept. 25

Ask Jenna is partnering with Boating in DC to create DC's first boat-in movie night on Friday, September 25th. Featuring Remember the Titans, we will offer a physically-distanced on-the-water movie experience. Guests can select kayaks or canoes and have the option to add dinner. The movie will begin promptly at 8:00 pm.

DC's first boat-in movie night

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Remember the Titans (released September 2000)

Remember the Titans is based on a true story of the Virginia football team from T.C. Williams High School

Location: Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown

Date: September 25, at 8PM (Boats provided, open at 7:10 with staggered boat launching times for safety)

Link: https://boatingindc.com/boat-in-movie-night/

Cost: $65-$80

About Ask Jenna: Ask Jenna is your experience concierge, connecting you to the things you’ve been wanting to do but haven’t had time to plan. We get to know you and your interests and send options that are customized for you. We take care of all of the planning. All you have to do is enjoy your experience. We invite you to join a community of members who are connecting to their lives, one experience at a time.

Contact: Janece Kleban, Co-Founder, Chief Experience Architect, Janece@iaskjenna.com

About Boating in DC: At Boating in DC, we’re crazy about boating, exploring the city, and having lots of outdoor fun. Because we really love having adventures on the water, we’re excited about sharing the fun with as many people as possible, all across the Greater Washington, DC, area.You might say that's our mission.

Contact: Lindsay Washington, Marketing & Events Coordinator, Lindsay.Washington@guestservices.com