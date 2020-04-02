DC Voting in 2020

April 2, 2020 | by Mixing Bowl
Tags:
Photo by dcboe.org

In light of the spread of COVID-19, 20 Voting Centers will open throughout the District of Columbia beginning May 22, 2020, and will remain open through June 2, 2020. For upcoming elections, you can request an absentee ballot now.

 

Social distancing measures will be enforced at all Voting Centers. All locations will open from 8:30 am until 7:00 pm, including on Election Day. 

 

The usual 144 voting precincts will NOT open on Election Day.

 

For the June 16, 2020 Ward 2 Special Election, Voting Centers will open beginning Friday, June 12 and will remain open through Election Day. 

 

Social distancing measures will be enforced at all Voting Centers.

 

Primary Election is Tuesday, June 2, 2020 


Special Election for Ward 2 is Tuesday, June 16, 2020


General Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020

 

For more information, click here.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.