DC Voting in 2020

In light of the spread of COVID-19, 20 Voting Centers will open throughout the District of Columbia beginning May 22, 2020, and will remain open through June 2, 2020. For upcoming elections, you can request an absentee ballot now.

Social distancing measures will be enforced at all Voting Centers. All locations will open from 8:30 am until 7:00 pm, including on Election Day.

The usual 144 voting precincts will NOT open on Election Day.

For the June 16, 2020 Ward 2 Special Election, Voting Centers will open beginning Friday, June 12 and will remain open through Election Day.

Social distancing measures will be enforced at all Voting Centers.

Primary Election is Tuesday, June 2, 2020



Special Election for Ward 2 is Tuesday, June 16, 2020



General Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020

