DC's Summer Restaurant Week is back this month, running for two weeks instead of one.

From August 17-30, the promo features lunch and brunch menus for $22, and dinner at $35 and $55 price points.

Organized by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), this year's promo focuses on carry-out, and family-style to-go dinner meals ranging from $60 to $100 for two people, and $130 to $210 for four people.

Cocktails and wine can also be purchased to go, with curbside pickup available.

Georgetown restaurants Clyde's, Brasserie Liberte, Farmers Fishers Bakers, Filomena, La Chaumiere, Martin's Tavern, Nick's Riverside Grill, Ristorante Piccolo, and Tony & Joe's Seafood Place are participating, with Restaurant Week menus in the works, and more participants coming.

Click here to learn more, where you can filter by Georgetown.