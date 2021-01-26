DC Restaurant Week Runs for Two Weeks

Photo by libertedc.com Brasserie Liberte in Georgetown

DC Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 25 through February 7, 2021.

During the extended two weeks, restaurants have a number of takeout and delivery options with to-go drink pairings.

Restaurants will offer multi-course dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per person and may also serve family-style packages for two ($60 to $100) or four ($130 to $210). Lunch and brunch menus may also be available for $22 per person.

Here are participating restaurants in DC.