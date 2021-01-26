DC Restaurant Week Runs for Two Weeks
DC Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 25 through February 7, 2021.
During the extended two weeks, restaurants have a number of takeout and delivery options with to-go drink pairings.
Restaurants will offer multi-course dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per person and may also serve family-style packages for two ($60 to $100) or four ($130 to $210). Lunch and brunch menus may also be available for $22 per person.
Here are participating restaurants in DC.
