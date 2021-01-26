DC Restaurant Week Runs for Two Weeks

January 26, 2021 | by Watched Pot
Photo by libertedc.com
Brasserie Liberte in Georgetown
DC Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 25 through February 7, 2021.

 

During the extended two weeks, restaurants have a number of takeout and delivery options with to-go drink pairings. 

 

Restaurants will offer multi-course dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per person and may also serve family-style packages for two ($60 to $100) or four ($130 to $210). Lunch and brunch menus may also be available for $22 per person.

 

Here are participating restaurants in DC.

