DC Parking Tickets Resume June 1

On June 1, 2021 enforcement begins for DC parking, photo enforcement, and minor moving violations.

DPW will resume full enforcement of the following parking violations:

Expired parking meters

Expired residential parking permits (RPP)

Expired vehicle tags

Parking in no parking zones (violators will be towed and ticketed)

Registration of residential out-of-state automobiles (ROSA)

Abandoned vehicles (i.e., with flat tires, expired registrations)

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a four-month amnesty program giving drivers the opportunity to pay outstanding tickets for parking, photo enforcement (including speed, red-light, and stop sign), and minor moving violations. The amnesty program will run from June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, and includes tickets issued before September 30, 2021. This program is launching as the District plans to restart on June 1 several government functions— such as all parking enforcement, towing of illegally parked vehicles, and requirements to renew vehicle registrations and inspections— that had been suspended during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency. More functions will be restarting July 1.

